Badlapur Sexual Assault: 23-Year-Old Accused Remanded To Police Custody Till August 26 Amid Kalyan Bar Association's Boycott

The Badlapur police have produced a 23-year-old accused, Akshay Shinde, in connection with sexually assaulting two four-year-old nursery school girls in Badlapur in court on Wednesday afternoon. The court remanded him to police custody until August 26 for further investigation.

Accused Arrested

Earlier, the accused was arrested on August 17, produced in court, and remanded to police custody until August 21 for further investigation. The Kalyan Bar Association has announced that their association will not appear on behalf of Akshay Shinde as an advocate for proceeding with their case.

Badlapur Bandh: Protest Affects CR Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot#Badlapur #Mumbai #Trains pic.twitter.com/viVkQJrwXK — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 20, 2024

The police cordoned off the entire court premises in the morning to prevent any untoward incidents. Hundreds of policemen were deployed, and the accused was produced in the afternoon with heavy security.

Statement Of Prakash Jagtap, President Of The Kalyan Bar Association

Prakash Jagtap, President of the Kalyan Bar Association, said, 'Our Bar Association and advocates condemned the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls in the school. Therefore, no advocate in our bar association would appear on behalf of the accused Akshay Shinde for his case proceedings.' The Kalyan Bar Association has posted a notice on the board stating that no advocate will take on this accused case.

The Special POCSO Kalyan court on Wednesday granted five days of police custody after hearing the prosecution about the reason for police remand. The police stated that they needed to check if such an act had been done with any minor girl or woman earlier or not.

Badlapur Bandh: Angry Protestors Vandalise School Over Assault Case#Badlapur #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WnUxg1mvRr — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 20, 2024

#Badlapur | At the time the country is reeling under the horrifying incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, another shocking incident has come to light in Badlapur near #Mumbai.



Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper in a… pic.twitter.com/8oL892lOEG — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 20, 2024

About The Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

The school had appointed 23-year-old Akshay Shinde on a contractual basis to clean their toilets on August 1. Within 10 days of joining, he had allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls on different days. The school failed to monitor him and neither did they have a female cleaner present in their washrooms. The internet services were suspended after the police dispersed the agitators on the railway track on Tuesday around 6:15 till Wednesday. On Wednesday, the internet services were also suspended. The school where the sexual assault incident occurred has been closed for two days. The police sources said that this action was taken to prevent social influencers from sharing the video and information about the violent incident.