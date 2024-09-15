 Thane: Shiv Sena Removes 2 Office-Bearers For Disrespecting CM Eknath Shinde's Mentor Anand Dighe By Dancing, Showering Money In Front Of His Portrait; Video
CM Shinde and Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske had expressed disapproval, calling the incident "highly unpleasant" and contrary to the respectful manner in which Dighe celebrated such occasions. As per an order issued by Mhaske on Saturday night, the two-party office-bearers have been dismissed in connection with the matter. Their posts were not specified in the order.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Image from video showing people dancing and showering money in front of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's mentor, Anand Dighe's portrait. | Political Mahrashtra | X

Thane: The Shiv Sena has removed two office-bearers of its Thane unit after a video showed some people dancing and showering currency notes in front of a portrait of the late Anand Dighe, the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The incident took place on September 12 during the Ganesh festival.

A video showed some local party activists dancing and showering money in front of the portrait of Dighe at Anand Ashram, from where the latter used to run the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena.

The clip later went viral on social media.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Express Strong Disapproval

CM Shinde and Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske had expressed disapproval, calling the incident "highly unpleasant" and contrary to the respectful manner in which Dighe celebrated such occasions.

As per an order issued by Mhaske on Saturday night, the two-party office-bearers have been dismissed in connection with the matter. Their posts were not specified in the order.

The CM's party stressed on the need for appropriate conduct during celebrations.

