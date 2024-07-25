Mumbai: BMC Launches 'Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Divyang Financial Assistance' Scheme For 60,000 Disabled Individuals, Offering Up To ₹18,000 Every 6 Months | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move aimed at improving the quality of life for persons with disabilities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched the 'Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Divyang Financial Assistance' scheme. Under this initiative, a total of 60,000 disabled individuals residing in the BMC area will receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000 every six months.

The scheme is being implemented in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government and is expected to benefit approximately 40-80% of the disabled population in the BMC area. The beneficiaries will receive a monthly allowance ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 for a period of five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29. A provision of ₹111.83 crore has been made for this every year.

To be eligible for the scheme, individuals with disabilities must possess a yellow or blue Universal Identity Card (UIAD CARD). The planning department of the BMC will be responsible for disbursing the funds under this scheme. The scheme aims to provide financial support to persons with disabilities, enabling them to live a normal life and receive proper medical care and diet. It also seeks to reduce the disability caused by loss of opportunities for earning and improve their overall quality of life.

According to officials, the scheme will benefit individuals with disabilities above 40% and below 80%. Those with a disability of more than 80% will receive a higher amount of Rs 18,000 every six months, which translates to Rs 36,000 annually. The beneficiaries in both categories will receive this support for the next five years.

The application process is currently open, and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the BMC website https://portal.mcgm.gov.in. The application form and eligibility criteria can be accessed on the website under the "Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Divyang Financial Assistance Scheme" section. There is no deadline for submitting applications.

The scheme is being implemented under the guidance of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Sudhakar Shinde and is expected to make a significant positive impact on the lives of thousands of disabled individuals in the city. "This initiative aims to enable visually impaired, deaf, mentally retarded, and other physically disabled individuals to lead normal lives and mitigate the disadvantages caused by their disabilities," stated Shinde.

Scheme Details and Eligibility

The scheme provides distinct benefits based on the level of disability:

- 40% to 80% Disability: Individuals in this category will receive ₹1,000 per month, amounting to ₹12,000 annually.

- Over 80% Disability: Individuals with more severe disabilities will receive ₹3,000 per month, totaling ₹36,000 annually.