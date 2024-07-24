Mumbai: BMC's Neglect Leaves Jankiram Society’s Senior Citizens At Risk With Unaddressed Repairs And Unsafe Conditions |

Mumbai: For two years, the senior citizens of Jankiram Society on N.S. Mankikar Road in Sion have been sounding the alarm about their dilapidated building, but the BMC's L Ward has failed to act decisively. Despite issuing two notices, the BMC has neither enforced repairs nor held responsible parties accountable, leaving residents in a constant state of fear. The structure classified as C-2 category, is in dire need of structural repairs.

The saga began in 2022 when the BMC affixed a notice to the building, warning of its dangerous condition. The notice, however, was removed within three days. In 2023, another notice mandated repairs within three months, yet a year later, no substantial progress has been made. The notices have only served as empty threats, failing to catalyze any meaningful action.

The initial notice declared, “This Building is highly dangerous for human occupation. The building has become very dangerous and dilapidated. Occupants of the building are hereby warned that this building is dangerous for human habitation and may collapse at any time. Hence you are hereby directed to vacate the building/premises as early as possible. If any untoward incident happens which may cause loss of life and property, BMC/BMC staff will not be held responsible.”

Jankiram Society, a 75-year-old structure with 13 flats, predominantly houses senior citizens. With each monsoon, the building’s condition deteriorates further, visible through the major cracks and holes that have formed. Residents live in constant fear, as one elderly occupant described, “Nobody is bothered if the building’s repair work is done or not, but we fear for our lives. Our staircases are broken, and during the monsoon, our homes flood due to water seepage from the cracks.”

Another resident, living in the society since 1975, added, “Every monsoon we risk our lives. There are major cracks, and water seepage is a constant issue. We had to stay out for days because our houses were flooded. The BMC has abandoned us, their negligence is putting our lives at risk.”

Despite a structural audit in 2022 that confirmed the building’s instability, the BMC has failed to enforce repairs. In July 2022, a notice demanded structural repairs within 30 days, but no action was taken. A second notice in April 2023 reiterated this demand, threatening prosecution under Section 475-A of the MMC Act if not complied with within three months. Yet, the BMC's threats remain unfulfilled.

Residents have had to endure substandard and incomplete repair work that began in February 2024. “The work started without our knowledge and was abandoned mid-way. Contractors left bamboos around the building and have left leaving the work unfinished. Were all stipulated terms and conditions followed? BMC put up display boards, but they were removed within three days. Repairing work started in February, but under whose supervision?” a resident lamented.

In an attempt to resolve these issues, residents approached the Special Housing Society Cell formed by CM Eknath Shinde. Despite meeting the Chief Coordinator, the problems persist. “We have taken the matter to the registrar four times, yet we are still awaiting a final hearing. What action has BMC's Building and Factory Department taken? Issuing notices isn’t enough. We are old and it is difficult for us to travel to seek justice, only to be ignored.”

The residents of Jankiram Society, many of whom are senior citizens, continue to live in fear. “We fear for our lives, but nobody wants to hear the common man, especially senior citizens raising their voice,” one resident said with palpable frustration. The BMC's L Ward must be held accountable for its negligence and inaction, as it continues to endanger the lives of its most vulnerable citizens.