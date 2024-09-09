Thane: Several Booked For Unlawful Assembly In Shanti Nagar For Protesting Against Mahant Ramgiri & Nitesh Rane's Remarks

Mahant Ramgiri (L) Mahant Ramgiri (R) |

Thane: The Shantinagar police have registered a case against several individuals for alleged unlawful assembly during a protest against the objectionable remarks made by Mahant Ramgiri and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. The protesters were demanding the arrest of both Ramgiri and Rane.

According to the police, a group of 34 people gathered at Bilalnagar in Shantinagar without obtaining the necessary permission from the authorities. The Thane police had already issued an order prohibiting the assembly of five or more people without permission from August 28 to September 10. Despite this order, the group assembled to demonstrate against Mahant Ramgiri and Rane.

Case Filed, No Arrests Made Yet

A case has been filed under sections 189(2) and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, as well as relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Vinayak Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Shantinagar police station, stated, “We have registered a case against them. So far, no one has been arrested. We have issued a notice for them to appear at the police station to record their statements.”

Earlier, two cases were registered against Nitesh Rane at Topkhana and Shrirampur police stations in the Ahmednagar district over alleged hate speech.