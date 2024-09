2 held with MDMA worth Rs95L | Representative Image

Thane: Thane crime branch has arrested two history-sheeters for allegedly selling 476 grams MDMA, commonly known as party drugs, worth Rs 95 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, the cops laid a trap at the Mumbra-Thane stretch on September 1.

They intercepted one Tabrej Bakshi and his frisking led to the alleged discovery of the drugs. He led the police to Ejaj Khan alias Pathan, who is said to be a drug supplier. “We are trying to determine from where they obtained the expensive drug,” said a senior cop.