Thane: Senior Citizen Couple Found Dead At Home Under Suspicious Circumstances, Murder Probe On

Prashant Narvekar

Thane, January 5, 2024: Disturbing news emerges from a multistory building in Thane city as the lifeless bodies of a senior citizen couple were discovered on the 14th floor. The victims, identified as Meena Samsher Singh (65 years old) and her husband Samsher Singh, were found in a room by residents of the building. The police promptly initiated post-mortem procedures and transported the bodies to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Suspicious marks on the necks of both bodies have raised concerns, indicating the possibility of foul play.

The tragic incident unfolded in the Friendship Rental Complex, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Chitalsar Manpada Police Station in Thane city. The couple's son, Sudhir Samsher Singh, lodged a complaint, bringing the mysterious circumstances of their demise to the attention of law enforcement. The complex, governed by the Thane Municipal Corporation, has become the focal point of a thorough investigation.

On January 3, 2024, between 10:00 PM and 12:00 AM, the bodies were discovered by residents of the building who found the elderly couple unconscious in their residence. The Chitalsar Manpada Police Station registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown assailant, and further investigations are underway.

This unfortunate event comes as a shock to the local community, prompting authorities to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the senior couple's untimely demise.