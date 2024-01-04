Divya Pahuja Murder Case: BMW Car Used In Moving Model's Body Found Abandoned In Patiala

Model Divya Pahuja was killed and a CCTV footage has surfaced allegedly showing her body dragged away | X

The sensational murder case of model Divya Pahuja and the circumstances surrounding the murder has only added to the curiosity about the case. In the latest update in the case, the BMW car in which the body was stuffed after being dragged at the hotel was located in Patiala.

The hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, Prakash & Indraj, all three accused were arrested for allegedly murdering the model.

CCTV captured and showed disturbing scenes as suspects drag her body and dump it in BMW car before fleeing.

Who was Divya Pahuja?

Divya was the girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was killed in a controversial encounter in 2016 in Mumbai. Divya was also the prime accused in the case along with her mother and five policemen but she was granted bail later.

Divya's parents claimed that Gadoli's aides were involved in the crime.

Pahuja led a controversial life and was arrested after the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

Mumbai Police had arrested the model, her mother and five policeman for the alleged killing of the gangster.

Gadoli was lured into a "honey trap" with the help of his “girlfriend” Pahuja, He was then killed in a fake encounter, said Mumbai Police.