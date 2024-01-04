 Divya Pahuja Murder Case: BMW Car Used In Moving Model's Body Found Abandoned In Patiala
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDivya Pahuja Murder Case: BMW Car Used In Moving Model's Body Found Abandoned In Patiala

Divya Pahuja Murder Case: BMW Car Used In Moving Model's Body Found Abandoned In Patiala

The hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, Prakash & Indraj, all three accused were arrested for allegedly murdering the model.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Model Divya Pahuja was killed and a CCTV footage has surfaced allegedly showing her body dragged away | X

The sensational murder case of model Divya Pahuja and the circumstances surrounding the murder has only added to the curiosity about the case. In the latest update in the case, the BMW car in which the body was stuffed after being dragged at the hotel was located in Patiala.

The hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, Prakash & Indraj, all three accused were arrested for allegedly murdering the model.

CCTV captured and showed disturbing scenes as suspects drag her body and dump it in BMW car before fleeing.

Who was Divya Pahuja?

Divya was the girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was killed in a controversial encounter in 2016 in Mumbai. Divya was also the prime accused in the case along with her mother and five policemen but she was granted bail later.

Divya's parents claimed that Gadoli's aides were involved in the crime.

Pahuja led a controversial life and was arrested after the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

Mumbai Police had arrested the model, her mother and five policeman for the alleged killing of the gangster.

Gadoli was lured into a "honey trap" with the help of his “girlfriend” Pahuja, He was then killed in a fake encounter, said Mumbai Police.

Read Also
Who Was Divya Pahuja? Know About Former Model Shot Dead In Gurugram Hotel & Her Connection With...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend 3-Day All India DGP-IGP Conference In Jaipur...

Rajasthan: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend 3-Day All India DGP-IGP Conference In Jaipur...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Punjab Police Arrest Smuggler With 2 Kg Of 'Ice Drug' & Chinese Pistol Dropped Via Drone

Punjab Police Arrest Smuggler With 2 Kg Of 'Ice Drug' & Chinese Pistol Dropped Via Drone

Javed Ahmed Mattoo, Wanted Hizbul Terrorist With ₹5 Lakh Bounty On His Head Held In Delhi

Javed Ahmed Mattoo, Wanted Hizbul Terrorist With ₹5 Lakh Bounty On His Head Held In Delhi

Divya Pahuja Murder Case: BMW Car Used In Moving Model's Body Found Abandoned In Patiala

Divya Pahuja Murder Case: BMW Car Used In Moving Model's Body Found Abandoned In Patiala