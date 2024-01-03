Who Was Divya Pahuja? Know All About Former Model Murdered In Gurugram Hotel & Her Connection With Slain Gangster Sandeep Gadoli

Divya Pahuja | X

Former model Divya Pahuja has been found dead at a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram. Abhijeet Singh, who is the owner of City Point Hotel in Gurgram, allegedly murdered Divya Pahuja on the night of January 2. The Gurugram police have arrested Abhijeet and two others - Prakash and Indraj - in connection with the murder. Both Prakash and Indraj used to work in Abhijeet's hotel.

Reports said Abhijeet allegedly killed Divya and offered Rs 10 lakh to his workers to dispose of her body. A CCTV video also came to fore in which Abhijeet and others were seen dragging Divya's body. They were also captured in another CCTV camera while fleeing from the hotel in a blue BMW car, carrying Divya's body in the boot.

Accused caught on CCTV camera dragging Divya Pahuja's body

Who was Divya Pahuja?

Divya Pahuja was a model and girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli. She was 18 when she was staying with Gadoli at a hotel room where the Haryana police killed the gangster in 2016. While the cops maintained that they had opened fire at Gadoli in self-defense, their version of chain of events was demolished as CCTV camera recordings showed the gangster unarmed.

It was alleged that Divya's mother Sonia Pahuja had shared details of Gadoli's whereabouts with the cops, following which he was shot dead. Following the controversial encounter, Divya, her mother and some police officers were arrested and charged.

Divya spent 7 years in jail

Divya had remained in jail for seven years awaiting a trial in the case. She was finally granted bail in June last year by the Bombay High Court. Prior to this, the court had also granted bail to Divya's mother and a police official.