 Haryana Shocker: Police Officer Rapes 14-Year-Old Maid At His House In Gurugram; Dismissed From Service
The incident took place on Thursday. The girl's family filed a complaint on Friday after she disclosed the ordeal she went through.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Gurugram, December 22: The police in Haryana have arrested an Exemplee Head Constable (EHC) for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Gurugram district, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday. The girl's family filed a complaint on Friday after she disclosed the ordeal she went through.

The accused has been identified as Anoop Singh who was posted as EHC at Escort Guard of the Haryana Police. Taking cognisance, the Commissioner of Gurugram Police terminated Anoop Singh from his service.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC including the Pocso Act, at Women Police Station (west) on Friday. On Friday, the victim's mother lodged a complaint at the police station stating that her daughter was working as a maid at Singh's house. The crime, as per the complaint, took place at the house.

"We have registered a case against the EHC, and he has been terminated from the service. We will ensure the trial of this case through a fast-track Pocso court for strict punishment," DCP Virender Vij said. The girl's statement under Section 164 of the CrPC was recorded before a Magistrate.

