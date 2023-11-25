UP News: Man Accused Of Killing Minor Rape Survivor With Axe Shot By Police In Kaushambi; Watch Video

Man Accused Of Killing Minor Rape Survivor With Axe Shot By Police In Kaushambi | Twitter

Kaushambi: In another encounter, Uttar Pradesh Police shot the accused who a few days ago allegedly hacked to death a minor rape victim with an axe in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi. The accused identified as Pawan has been injured after being shot in both legs by the police. Pawan has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was injured in the police encounter on Wednesday (November 22).

कौशाम्बी : रेप पीड़िता के हत्यारों संग पुलिस की मुठभेड़



आरोपी ने एसओजी व पुलिस टीम पर की फियरिंग



एसओजी व पुलिस की जवाबी फायरिंग में आरोपी पवन घायल



आरोपी के दोनों पैर में लगी है गोली



आरोपी पवन जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती



महेवाघाट थाना क्षेत्र के कछार में हुई थी मुठभेड़… pic.twitter.com/gnKQAN9oVd — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) November 25, 2023

The accused Pawan was injured in retaliatory firing

The accused Pawan was injured in a retaliatory firing after he opened fire on SOC and the police team who arrived to arrest the accused in Cachar which falls under the Mahewaghat Police Station area. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the injured accused is being taken by the police in the jeep.

The accused along with his brother had murdered a minor rape survivor

The accused along with his brother had murdered a minor rape survivor with an axe in Kaushambi. The victim was killed as she was not ready to compromise and take her complaint back which was filed against the criminal. The minor girl was murdered at around 5.30 PM on Monday (November 20) while she was returning from the fields.

The rape accused was released on bail a few days ago

The rape accused was released on bail a few days ago and was pressuring the victim to take back her complaint and compromise in the case to which the girl denied. As per reports, the rape accused along with his brother and aides chased the girls outside the village and murdered her in broad daylight in the middle of a road in the village and fled the spot.

The team reached the village to arrest the accused

The police swung into action after the incident and formed teams to nab the accused. The team reached the village to arrest the accused after which the miscreants opened fire at the police team. The victim was injured in retaliatory firing by the police team and was arrested after the encounter.