Thane sees decline in red zones

The total number of containment zones have declined in Thane, following the latest survey by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Meanwhile, its testing capacity for COVID-19 has been increased. "According to the survey report released on Tuesday, the containment zones in Thane has reduced to 15. Areas like Kopri-Naupada, Mumbra and Diva, which had the maximum number of COVID-19 patients, do not have a single containment zone at present," said TMC official. However, COVID-19 guidelines will continue to be implemented in these zones following the government's direction, till September 30.

"In July, TMC announced a total of 27 containment zones. As per the survey carried in August, 39 containment zones were announced in Thane city. Going by its latest survey, only 15 containment zones were announced in September, highlighting the decline in the number of such zones compared to last month," added TMC official.

According to the civic official, the testing capacity of TMC has doubled. "Earlier, a total of 2,000 tests were conducted daily. However, this capacity was increased to 4,000 recently. So far, over 80,000 antigen tests have been carried by TMC," informed officials.

COVID-19 update

In Thane city, so far a total 23,598 patients have recovered from COVID-19. At present, 1,957 people are undergoing treatment. Until now, 851 people have died due to the virus. According to TMC, on Wednesday, 127 patients recovered from COVID-19, while 7 deaths were reported and new 273 positive cases were detected.

Ganpati immersions

On the last day of Ganeshotsav, 3,248 Ganesh idols were immersed in Thane. Out of these, 3083 were household idols and 165 were Sarvajanik Ganesh idols. Throughout the 10 days of the festival, a total of 23,117 idols were immersed in Thane this year.