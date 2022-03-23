e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Thane: Section of Metro line 5, in Bhiwandi, to be underground

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

In order to save 735 buildings from being razed, a section of Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) running through Unnat Nagar in Bhiwandi will be taken underground, said state urban development minister Eknath Shinde, as per reports from TOI.

The project is currently estimated at Rs 8,417 crore. However, the recent development is expected to increase the cost by an additional Rs 400 crore.

Shinde said those displaced due to the project would be provided housing under the MMRDA rental housing scheme, while affected shop owners would also get 225 sq ft shops.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Chandrakant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis watch 'The Kashmir Files' with BJP MLAs Mumbai: Chandrakant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis watch 'The Kashmir Files' with BJP MLAs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:20 PM IST