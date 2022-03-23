Thane: Section of Metro line 5, in Bhiwandi, to be underground

In order to save 735 buildings from being razed, a section of Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) running through Unnat Nagar in Bhiwandi will be taken underground, said state urban development minister Eknath Shinde, as per reports from TOI.

The project is currently estimated at Rs 8,417 crore. However, the recent development is expected to increase the cost by an additional Rs 400 crore.

Shinde said those displaced due to the project would be provided housing under the MMRDA rental housing scheme, while affected shop owners would also get 225 sq ft shops.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:20 PM IST