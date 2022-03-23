Mumbai: Chandrakant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis watch 'The Kashmir Files' with BJP MLAs

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday watched 'The Kashmir Files' with other BJP MLAs and journalists.

The BJP state president also interacted and facilitated actors Pallavi Joshi & Darshan Kumar.

"Had the opportunity to watch The Kashmir Files in Mumbai along with Hon. LOP Fadnavis ji, BJP MLAs & some journalists. It was a privilege to interact with & felicitate actors Pallavi Joshi & Darshan Kumar who have played pivotal roles in this movie", Patil wrote on Twitter.

Several BJP leaders across Maharashtra are booking entire theatres, sponsoring shows and mobilising BJP karyakartas (workers) as well as people from their wards and constituencies to watch The Kashmir Files, a Vivek Agnihotri-directed film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

During the state assembly session last week, the BJP submitted a memorandum, signed by 92 of its MLAs, to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, urging it to make The Kashmir Files, released on 11 March, tax-free.



Meanwhile, As the craze for 'The Kashmir Files' grows by the day, the newly elected BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh have started organising free shows for the people in their respective constituencies.

Unnao BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta, two days ago, booked the cinema halls and offered free viewing of the film for his voters.

The MLA, said his aides, had booked one theatre till March 31 so that people can see the film which is now being promoted by the BJP.

Gupta has appealed to the people to watch the film which is a piece of history that had been kept hidden all these years.

Another BJP MLA from Sultanpur has also 'gifted' free shows of 'The Kashmir Files' to his voters.

"It is a token of gratitude for those who have voted for us. The free shows are even for those who did not vote for us," said the MLA, requesting anonymity.

"I do not want to be accused to trying to gain publicity on this issue," he explained.

More and more MLAs from the ruling BJP are now planning to book theatres and allow free viewing for the people.

"Since council elections are also being held, this is a better way of campaigning without much effort," the legislator from Purvanchal region said.

The BJP, interestingly, has asked its newly elected legislator to work in their respective constituencies and ensure the victory of the party candidate on 36 seats of the Vidhan Parishad that are going to polls.



With inputs from ANI



Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 01:11 PM IST