Thane: Search operation underway for two missing minor boys at Mumbra creek

Thane: Two boys from Mumbra went missing on Monday are still to be traced. The Mumbra police along with fire brigade, and Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) have been carrying out a search at Mumbra creek to trace the two boys.



According to the police on the wee hours of October 19, Tuesday, Nisha Gailwad approached the Mumbra police and informed them about two boys missing from Monday. The two were identified as Sagar Gaikwad, 13, and Saksham Ingale, 14. "After a few locals suspected the boys went for a swim near Reti Bunder in Mumbra creek, on Tuesday the TDRF, fire brigade and Mumbra police carried out a search. But couldn't find the two boys," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The Mumbra police then started investigating to get some clue about the two kids. "With the help of CCTV footage and technical details. It was found that four youths from Parsik, Reti Bunder went to the creek at 4pm for swimming. However, the CCTV footage shows that only two of them were returning back. The two who return are identified as Harshal Gade 14 and Shabaz Shaikh 12. The two boys who returned back were scared after the incident and didn't inform the police or family about the other two boys," said a police officer.

However, on Thursday the TDRF and fire brigade officials carried out a search across each and every corner of the creek. Till late evening the search operation was on and the officials were not able to trace them. However, sources from the fire brigade claim that the two boys who returned back would have been informed the same day. "It would have helped in an easy rescue operation and both of them who are suspected to be drowned have been found. A search operation is going on to trace the two minors," said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:38 PM IST