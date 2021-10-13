e-Paper Get App

Thane: Man's corpse found floating in Mumbra creek

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a creek in Mumbra of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The body of a man, in his 50s, was found floating in the Mumbra creek in the morning hours and the fire services were alerted, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Local firemen, police and a team from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to the government hospital here, the official said, adding that the Mumbra police are in the process of registering a case.

