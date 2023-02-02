Thane: Rs 591 crore record property tax collection by TMC

auction | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) collected a record Rs591 crore as property tax till Jan 2023 for the current financial year. Property tax is one of the most important sources of income for the civic body. Seeking prompt payment, TMC chief Abhijit Bangar said he hopes the collection would go up further till March.

To ensure timely payment of property tax, Bangar had held meetings and directed ward offices to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The online system was also made available.

Bangar said this year’s collection is Rs110 crore more than the previous year. In 2022, Rs591 crore was collected till March 31.

While Rs39.88 crore was recovered from Uthalsar ward, Rs72.26 crore was collected from Naupada-Kopri ward; Kalwa generated Rs20.46 crore, Mumbra Rs24.31 crore, Diva Rs26.78 crore, Wagle Estate Rs19.53 crore, Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar Rs22.99 crore, Vartaknagar Ward Committee Rs84.65 crore, Majiwada-Manpada Rs206.37 crore and Rs75.66 crore from the headquarters.

Officials said 90% tax was collected online and through cheques and demand drafts. Payments can be swiftly made through propertytax.thanecity.gov.in website of TMC and through Google pay, PhonePe, Paytm and BhimApp.