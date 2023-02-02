Thane: Illegal construction continues in Dombivali despite KDMC chief's demolition order

Representative Image | Photo: File

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Dr Bhausaheb Dangde recently ordered the demolition of 65 illegal buildings in KDMC jurisdictions after the builders submitted fake documents to obtain the construction order from RERA.

As per the complainant, even after the demolition order by the KDMC chief, the illegal construction by one builder from the land mafia, on the land reserved for a school in Kopar village in Dombivali, is going on without any action from the KDMC authorities.

Earlier, KDMC registered a case against a few builders at Ramnagar police station in Dombivali for submission of fake documents. The builder named Siddharth Vasudev Mhatre has built the 7-storey-building on land reserved for the school. The complainant has complained to the KDMC commissioner and deputy commissioner stating that Mhatre erected the illegal building on land reservation number 277 reserved for the school in the development plan of the KDMC.

Builder made labourers and security guards stay in the building

As per the complainant, there are around 30 flats in the 7-storey building and the said accused Mhatre had planned a strategy to show that the residents are staying in the building by allowing his labourers and few security guards to stay there while the construction was going on to prevent the civic body authorities from taking action.

The complainant alleged that "the land mafia has constructed 65 illegal buildings in Dombivali during the last three years without any interference from civic body authorities by obtaining fake registration numbers from Maharashtra Real Estate Department (MahaRERA). The KDMC administration is claiming that action has been taken against 65 illegal buildings after the case was registered against them."

The complainant questioned why the KDMC and RERA authorities are not taking any action against the builder for constructing a building on the land reserved for the school in Kopar village. He further asked whether there was any political pressure on them.

In a similar manner, two years ago, builders from the land mafia constructed an illegal building on the reservation of a primary school in front of Shiv Mandir in the Garibachapada Anmol Nagri area of the "H" ward in Dombivli West. A question was raised in the legislature regarding this illegal construction. The illegal building was completed during the reign of KDMC former commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi and he did not take action on this building due to his political clout.

Civic administration takes role of bystander

The complainant said, "Even now when the mafia is grabbing the land reserved for the school in Kopar village the municipal administration has taken the role of a bystander. If action is not taken in this matter on an immediate basis then we will give this information to the special investigation team of the police and the ED."

Speaking with the FPJ correspondent Suhas Gupte, the assistant commissioner of the "H" ward area said, "We will inspect the school reservation site in the Kopar village in Dombivali with the help of a surveyor. If there is related construction on the reservation land then the illegal construction will be razed by issuing action notices to the concerned."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)