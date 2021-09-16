Thane: Revenue officer, 2 others held for forging land records of dead man

Police have arrested a village 'talathi' (revenue officer) and two others for allegedly fabricating land records of a dead person in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The revenue officer, who served as the talathi of Uttan village, allegedly transferred the dead man's land to another person using a proxy name, the official from Uttan Sagri police station said.

Two FIRs were earlier registered against him and some other persons in this connection and he had also approached courts, but his pre-arrest bail pleas were rejected, he said.

The talathi and two others were subsequently arrested on Wednesday and booked under relevant sections, the police said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:17 PM IST