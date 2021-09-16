e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:17 PM IST

Thane: Revenue officer, 2 others held for forging land records of dead man

PTI
Investment fraud is the first FIR lodged at new MBVV police commissionerate | Representational Image/Unsplash

Police have arrested a village 'talathi' (revenue officer) and two others for allegedly fabricating land records of a dead person in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The revenue officer, who served as the talathi of Uttan village, allegedly transferred the dead man's land to another person using a proxy name, the official from Uttan Sagri police station said.

Two FIRs were earlier registered against him and some other persons in this connection and he had also approached courts, but his pre-arrest bail pleas were rejected, he said.

The talathi and two others were subsequently arrested on Wednesday and booked under relevant sections, the police said.

