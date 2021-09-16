Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner Manoj Patil tries to commit suicide

Former Mr India contest winner Manoj Patil allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills at his residence in suburban Oshiwara in the wee hours on Thursday, police said.

After the alleged incident, which took place between 12.30 am and 1 am at Patil's home in Saileela building in Oshiwara, his family members rushed him to a hospital where his condition was stated to be "critical", his manager Pari Naaz said.

Patil, 29, a "self-made" athlete and a model, had a few days back submitted a letter to the Oshiwara police, demanding action against a Bollywood actor for allegedly defaming him on social media and creating problems in his professional life, she said.

She said they had demanded that an FIR be lodged against the actor.

Meanwhile, an official at the Oshiwara police station said no FIR has been registered so far.

"Our official visited the Cooper Hospital where Patil is admitted," he added.

Patil, born in 1992, won the Mr India Men's Physique Overall Championship in 2016.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:51 AM IST