Thane: Railway police calls cop for questioning in suicide case of Jitendra Awhad's bodyguard

Vaibhav Kadam | FPJ

Thane: Former housing minister and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's then bodyguard and police constable Vaibhav Kadam died of suicide on March 29, 2023, by jumping on the railway track between Nilje and Taloja in Navi Mumbai. Vaibhav Kadam was being interrogated by the Thane police in the case of beating up Anant Karmuse at Awhad's residence. Now, the Thane Railway police, which is investigating the case of Kadam's suicide, have written a letter to Thane police and instructed the investigating officer to come to the Railway police station for investigation. Therefore, the possibility of concerned police officer being questioned is expressed.

Kadam was arrested in Karmuse assault case

Vaibhav Kadam was the bodyguard of Jitendra Awhad when he was a minister. In 2020, Thane engineer Anant Karmuse was beaten up at Jitendra Awhad's residence for circulating an offensive photograph of Awhad on social media. Vaibhav Kadam was also arrested in this beating case and later he was released on bail.

Thane police was investigating the matter for the last few days. Accordingly, Kadam was called by the Thane police for questioning. On March 29, Kadam died by suicide by jumping from a train on the Nilje to the Taloja railway line. Before committing suicide, Kadam kept a status on WhatsApp on his mobile phone which read, "I request the police and media that I am not an accused in this. An incident cost my life. I am taking this decision under stress, do not blame anyone for this."

Kadam's suicide case was registered at Thane railway police station. After his suicide, there was an uproar in the police force. There was also a speculation that since Kadam and others involved in the Karmuse beating case were questioned, that some kind of pressure was put on Kadam and it led to him dying of suicide.

Kadam suicide case to take a different turn, says NCP leader

A close source from police on the condition of anonymity said, "Thane railway police is investigating the case. A few days ago Thane railway police sent a letter to Thane Police and instructed the police officers interrogating Kadam to come for questioning. But the concerned police officers have not yet come for the investigation."

A senior leader from NCP on the condition of anonymity said, "I think that the case of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's former bodyguard Vaibhav Kadam's suicide is likely to take a different turn."