Mumbai News: Ujjwal Nikam Steps Down As Special Public Prosecutor

The BJP nominated noted public prosecutor Ujwal Nikam as its candidate from Mumbai north central parliamentary constituency | File

Ujjwal Nikam, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North Central Parliamentary constituency, has submitted resignation to the state government as special public prosecutor in 29 cases across the state.

Out of the 29 cases, Nikam is appearing in around nine cases are from the city itself. These includes 26/11 terror attack case, murder case of actress Laila Khan and her family members against her alleged stepfather and cases registered against Vijay Palande arrested in April 2012 for murdering Delhi businessman Arun Tikku and film producer Karankumar Kakkad.

The resignation was accepted by the state government on April 26, and has cancelled his appointment in all 29 cases. The office of chief prosecutor in respective had been directed to depute any prosecutor to deal with these cases till further arrangements are made.

Nikam after being selected to contest election on BJP's seat, had said he was ready to accept the challenge and is sure of winning this.

Nikam has reportedly said he wanted to participate in the process of making laws in Parliament so that the common man's faith in democracy is strengthened. He had further said, given an opportunity he would like to amend extradition laws so that more and more criminals are brought to book.