Thane: Railway minister eats 'vada pav' outside station, leaves without paying bill

Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday lashed out against Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kapil Patil, Raosaheb Danve, other ministers who ate at a 'vada pav' joint in Thane yesterday, and allegedly left without paying the food bill.

"Those who eat vadapav for free, how will they manage a city", said Jitendra Awhad. He was speaking at an event held in Ulhasnagar, yesterday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday travelled by a local train between Thane and Diva stations on the Mumbai suburban rail network for inspection of two additional railway lines, and ate 'vada pav', a popular snack, at a roadside eatery during his visit, officials said.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, Railway Board chairman V K Tripathi and other officials also accompanied Vaishnaw in the local train.

However, according to reports, the ministers left without paying the food bill. The incident came to light when the staff of the Gajanan Vada Pav joint posted a video on Twitter claiming that the bill was not paid.

As per reports from Maharashtra Times, the ministers in total ate over 200 Vadapav's and Bhajipav's, and the bill for the same amounted to Rs 3,950.

However, not long after news of the incident spread, BJP workers rushed to the hotel and cleared the bill amount, following which the staff dialled down the matter.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:25 AM IST