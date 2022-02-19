COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.35 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 18, has vaccinated 2,79,628 in 8,710 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 19, has inoculated 15,35,92,395 people.

As per the state government data, 4,85,91,556 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,53,22,427 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,72,784 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,05,06,593 received their second dose. 8,30,162 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 34,84,379 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 11,08,965 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,031 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,142 of them have got their second dose. 2,86,259 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,161 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,87,461 got their second dose. 2,92,615 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on February 18 in Maharashtra

279628 in 8710 sessions

Cumulative 153592395

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/BDJAVFLepg — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,068 fresh coronavirus cases and 15 new fatalities linked to the infection, while 4,709 more patients were discharged following recovery, the health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,55,359, while the death toll increased to 1,43,547, the department said in a bulletin.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

The state on Thursday had recorded 2,797 cases and 40 fatalities.

The bulletin did not mention any fresh infections of the highly contiguous Omicron variant. However, it said 4,456 patients infected with Omicron have been found in the state so far.

Of these 4,456 Omicron infections, the bulletin said, 3,531 patients have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

Until now, 8,904 swab samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7,991 patients have been received and 913 results are awaited, the department said.

As many as 4,709 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 76,86,670, the bulletin said.

The state now has 21,159 active cases.

The bulletin said Mumbai recorded 202 cases and one fatality, while Pune reported 332 cases and zero fatality.

Of the eighty administrative regions, it said Pune recorded 654 cases, followed by Mumbai (403), Nashik (397), Nagpur (233), Akola (143), Kolhapur (94), Latur (78) and Aurangabad (66).

Of the 15 fatalities, Mumbai and Pune circles recorded four each, followed by Nashik and Kolhapur (three each) and one in the Akola circle. Nagpur, Latur and Aurangabad circles did not record any fresh fatality.

An administrative region/circle consists of multiple districts.

The bulletin said 1,25,198 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24, taking their cumulative count in the state to 7,70,01,972.

Currently, 2,37,252 people are in home quarantine and another 1,139 in institutional quarantine, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 78,55,359; new cases 2,068; death toll 1,43,547, active cases 21,159; total tests 7,70,01,972

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:34 AM IST