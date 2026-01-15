Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Massive Betting Racket Surfaces, BJP–Shinde Alliance Favoured In Satta Market

Illegal betting activity intensifies around the Mumbai BMC elections as bookies place massive wagers on party performance ahead of polling | FPJ

Mumbai, Jan 14: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), considered the richest civic body in India, is gearing up for a high-stakes election. With 227 wards, the BMC poll determines not just control of the city but also significantly impacts Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Parties including the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) are locked in a fierce contest.

Illegal betting syndicates active

Amid this political battle, the illegal betting syndicate, or Satta Bazaar, has also activated its network, placing bets worth hundreds of crores on likely winners. According to sources, the BJP–Shinde alliance is the top favourite among bookies.

Mayor’s post betting odds

For the Thane and Mumbai Mayor’s post, the betting ratio reportedly stands at 30 paise for the BJP–Shinde alliance, 2.60 paise for the MNS–UBT Sena–NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and 7.50 paise for the Congress.

Mumbai polling on January 15

Mumbai goes to polls on January 15. To ensure smooth conduct, Police Commissioner Deven Bharti has ordered heightened security and preventive measures across the city.

With expectations of a major political shift, the betting market is intensely active, with bookies accepting bets on the number of seats each party will win, vote margins for individual candidates and voter turnout in specific wards. The total betting amount is estimated to run into thousands of crores.

Ward-wise political contest

There are 227 seats in the BMC. In central and south-central Mumbai, a close contest is expected between the BJP–Shinde alliance and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and MNS. Across Maharashtra, where polls are being held to 29 municipal councils, bookies have set the following odds:

BJP–Shinde alliance: 40 paise

Congress: ₹4

The BJP–Shinde alliance remains the bookmakers’ favourite in Mumbai, with odds of 55 paise, while the Uddhav Thackeray faction has been given Rs 1.70 paise.

Regional betting trends

In Thane:

BJP–Shinde alliance: 40 paise

UBT + NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): ₹3

In Mira-Bhayander:

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi: Rs 1.10 paise

In Navi Mumbai:

Ganesh Naik’s party: 38 paise

In the Pune–Baramati region:

Ajit Pawar’s NCP: 52 paise

BJP–Shinde alliance: Rs 1.70 paise

These details were shared by a bookmaker who spoke to FPJ on condition of anonymity.

Police keep tight watch

Due to strict surveillance by Mumbai Police, bookies are reportedly operating from Gujarat and Dubai using secure internet channels and encrypted mobile applications. WhatsApp groups and advanced digital tools are being used to avoid detection.

Police sources indicated that continuous monitoring is underway, and strict action will be initiated if any betting networks are identified during the election period.

