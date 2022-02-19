Thane reports 100 new COVID-19 cases; two more die

Thane district of Maharashtra reported 100 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection count to 7,07,777, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were recorded on Friday, he said.

With the virus claiming the lives of two persons during the day, the death toll in the district stood at 11,861. Thane's mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,277, while the death toll is 3,391, another official said.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,068 fresh coronavirus cases and 15 new fatalities linked to the infection, while 4,709 more patients were discharged following recovery, the health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,55,359, while the death toll increased to 1,43,547, the department said in a bulletin.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

The state on Thursday had recorded 2,797 cases and 40 fatalities.

The bulletin did not mention any fresh infections of the highly contiguous Omicron variant. However, it said 4,456 patients infected with Omicron have been found in the state so far.

Of these 4,456 Omicron infections, the bulletin said, 3,531 patients have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

Until now, 8,904 swab samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7,991 patients have been received and 913 results are awaited, the department said.

As many as 4,709 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 76,86,670, the bulletin said.

The state now has 21,159 active cases.

The bulletin said Mumbai recorded 202 cases and one fatality, while Pune reported 332 cases and zero fatality.

Of the eighty administrative regions, it said Pune recorded 654 cases, followed by Mumbai (403), Nashik (397), Nagpur (233), Akola (143), Kolhapur (94), Latur (78) and Aurangabad (66).

Of the 15 fatalities, Mumbai and Pune circles recorded four each, followed by Nashik and Kolhapur (three each) and one in the Akola circle. Nagpur, Latur and Aurangabad circles did not record any fresh fatality.

An administrative region/circle consists of multiple districts.

The bulletin said 1,25,198 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24, taking their cumulative count in the state to 7,70,01,972.

Currently, 2,37,252 people are in home quarantine and another 1,139 in institutional quarantine, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 78,55,359; new cases 2,068; death toll 1,43,547, active cases 21,159; total tests 7,70,01,972.

