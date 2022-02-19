Mumbai: 36 new local trains on Central line from today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, dedicated the Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and flagged off the inaugural run of 36 additional suburban services on Central Railway’s main line through video conferencing. Railway officials said the new additional lines, which will be mostly air-conditioned, will increase the daily carrying capacity of local trains in the section by one lakh. The total carrying capacity of a 12-car AC local train is over 3,000 passengers, including the seating capacity of 1,028.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also joined the event through weblink. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for railways Raosaheb Danve and Union Minister of State for railways, coal and mines Kapil Patil travelled by the train before the dedication ceremony and enjoyed vada pav, samosa and tea at a station with railway officials and the general public.

Greeting Mumbaikars, PM Modi said the 5th and 6th lines will make life easy for the residents of an ever-mobilemetropolitan. Underlying four direct benefits, he said there will be separate lines for local and express trains; secondly, trains coming from other states will not have to wait for passing of local trains; thirdly, mail/express trains can run without much obstruction in the Kalyan Kurla section; and, finally, Kalwa-Mumbra commuters will not be troubled due to blockages every Sunday. He said these lines and 36 new local services on the Central Railway, which are mostly AC, are part of the Centre’s commitment to expanding and modernising the facility of local trains.

Recalling the contribution of Mumbai in the progress of independent India, the PM said that now the effort is to increase the city’s capability manifold with regard to its contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said, “That is why our special focus is on creating 21st century infrastructure for Mumbai.” He added that thousands of crores of rupees are being invested in rail connectivity in Mumbai and to equip its suburban rail system with the latest technology. The PM also said that efforts are on for adding additional 400 km in the Mumbai suburban network and 19 stations are planned to be modernised with signalling system

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:15 AM IST