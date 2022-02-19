FPJ Exclusive: Mumbai's local trains and railway stations will see a complete transformation, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

On Friday the 18th, the Indian Railways recognised the importance of the 11 km long Thane-Diva 5-6 lines that became part of the Central Railway system on February 8. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his speech at Thane station, recalled how the first train ran till Thane way back in April 1853 and so this addition of two new rail lines is a matter of pride.

But before he addressed the crowd, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who too spoke for nearly 15 minutes on this auspicious occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw took the local train and commuted on Thane-Diva route. This is when Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefly spoke to FPJ's Shashank Rao while returning to Thane inside a local train. PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also flagged off AC local train services, though no decision has been taken to reduce its fares for now.

1. What do you have to say about your visit to Mumbai and your interaction with Mumbaikars?

I am in awe of an accommodative city like Mumbai. Now that I am here, the first thing I want to have is vada pav and cutting chai. If I miss having these then what is the point (he said while smiling through his journey).

2. What can Mumbai expect from your visit?

Without a doubt, a lot is on the plate for Mumbai. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision, Mumbai’s suburban local trains shall see a complete transformation. The railway stations shall also undergo revamp and redevelopment. Thus overall focus shall be on increasing passenger amenities. For instance, Thane is a heritage station where the first train ran. We will redevelop Thane station keeping its heritage and shall be developed into a World Class station keeping all these aspects in mind.

3. You will be flagging off and inaugurating 36 new AC locals. But what about reducing fares for AC locals?

The Railway Board has received the proposal for reducing fares of air-conditioned local trains which is being deliberated and discussed. We shall certainly take a decision which will be in the public interest. We are studying the fare structure of different Metro rail routes before finalizing the fare rationalization for AC locals. In the future, all trains coming into Mumbai will be air-conditioned

4. What is your view on encroachments on railway land?

We are in coordination with the State government and are discussing it with them for handling this matter following the judgement of the Honorable Supreme Court. A proper rehabilitation plan shall be readied and shall come out with an amiable solution.

5. Will people using Indian Railways enjoy 5G in future?

This year we will definitely see 5G frequency band in Indian Railways including Mumbai’s suburban system.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:00 AM IST