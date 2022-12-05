Thane: Project make-over of ‘CM’s Thane’ begins

CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday inaugurated the initiative titled “Mukhyamantri yaanche badalte Thane” in the presence of Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijit Bangar and the officials and employees from TMC and other leaders at Narendra Ballal Auditorium at TMC headquarters.

Expressing his happiness, Shinde said, “Thane city is developing rapidly and citizens are able to see the changes. Various services are being provided. Citizen’s participation is also important in the development along with the municipal corporation. Thane city will be pothole-free, garbage-free, clean and beautiful in the next six months.

The chief minister also released an audio tape of the campaign on the occasion.

“Our aim is to keep all the roads, public places, and tourist places of the city clean and beautiful. Mechanical cleaning will be done to make Thane city debris-free. The six months campaign will be implemented to give priority to solve the problems of the sanitation workers and also provide free health check-ups to the sanitation workers and their families at the municipal hospitals,” he said.

“Under the project, we will undertake beautification of entrance gates, roads, squares. Murals will be painted on walls, dividers and curb stones also will be painted along with lane marking and zebra crossing by thermoplastic paint on flyovers, pedestrian bridges, bay bridges, sprucing up government buildings with fresh coats of paint and electric lighting. We are also giving the Miyawaki effect to add to the beauty of the city,” he added.

During the campaign the cement concreting of 10.70 km of roads, work of 55.68 km of roads by UTWT method and resurfacing of 75.44 km of roads by asphalting method will be done.

TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar informed, “Many projects are already underway on behalf of the TMC as well as MMRDA and other organizations. Efforts are being made to solve the problems in the city with visible results. This campaign is being implemented to see how the problems related to the daily life of the citizens can be solved in a time-bound manner. If the municipal officers work with dedicated spirit to make the chief minister’s concept a reality, the picture of Thane will definitely change in the next six months.”