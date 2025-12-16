Thane: Prime Accused In Ranjit Gaikwad Murder Case, Vicky Kothankar, Arrested In Ulhasnagar |

Ulhasnagar: Bringing relief to a grieving family and an outraged city, the Ulhasnagar police have arrested the prime accused, Vicky Kothankar, in connection with the brutal assault on Ranjit Gaikwad, which ultimately claimed the victim’s life after a ten-day battle in hospital.

The inhuman attack had taken place around Sambhaji Chowk in Camp-4, Ulhasnagar, and had shaken the city due to its sheer brutality and the fact that it unfolded in full public view. The arrest was made from the Vitthalwadi bus depot area, sending a strong message against violent crime, police officials said.

Attack That Turned Fatal

According to the police, Ranjit Gaikwad, a resident of Veer Tanaji Nagar, was walking with his wife and children on the evening of the incident when he was intercepted by Vicky Kothankar and an accomplice. After a brief argument, the accused allegedly struck Gaikwad on the head with an iron rod, delivering a powerful blow that caused him to collapse on the road, bleeding profusely.

The brutal assault occurred in front of Gaikwad’s wife and minor children, triggering panic in the area. Locals rushed the grievously injured man to a private hospital, from where he was later shifted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai due to his critical condition.

Despite intensive treatment for ten days, doctors were unable to save him, and Gaikwad succumbed to his injuries at around 4 am on Sunday, following which the case was converted into murder.

Swift Police Action

Following the incident, the police launched an intensive manhunt for the accused. Acting on specific intelligence, a special crime investigation team comprising Ramdas Misal, Dilip Chavan, Ganesh Rathod and Sagar More laid a trap and arrested Vicky Kothankar from the Vitthalwadi bus depot area.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore, Senior Police Inspector Ashok Koli of Vitthalwadi, and Police Inspector (Crime) Chandrahari Godse.

Criminal History and Ongoing Probe

Addressing the media on Monday evening, DCP Amol Koli revealed that the arrested accused has a criminal history, with previous serious offences, including cases related to violent crime, registered against him. Police are currently conducting a search for the absconding accomplice, while also probing the exact motive behind the attack.

Public Fear and Demand for Justice

The daylight brutality of the assault and the fact that it was witnessed by the victim’s family have created an atmosphere of fear among residents. Citizens have demanded strict and exemplary action against the accused and his associates to deter such violent crimes.

The murder of Ranjit Gaikwad has once again highlighted the growing concern over street violence and repeat offenders in Ulhasnagar, with locals urging the police administration to intensify preventive measures.

