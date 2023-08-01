Thane: Policeman Attempts Suicide Over Alleged Harassment By His Wife

FPJ

Thane: In a shocking incident a policeman working with Thane police force allegedly tried to commit suicide by drinking poison at his home in Kalyan on Monday, July 30 in the morning. He took the drastic step because of regular harassment from his wife. The Mahatma Phule police have registered a case and are investigating this matter.

A.B.Honmane, senior police inspector, Mahatma Phule police station said, " The police constable Vikas Mane allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison at his home in Shankeshwar Kripa building on Birla College Road in Kalyan (West).

What led the policeman to take such a drastic step?

As per the initial information Mane and his wife were having a regular argument over domestic issues. Mane was being repeatedly threatened by his wife, alleged by Mane's family and relatives. The relatives said that Mane was a strong man but due to regular pressure from wife he would have taken such drastic steps. Meanwhile, there has been a stir in the Thane police due to this incident. We have registered a case against Mane's wife based on the complaint received from his relatives and family. Mane used to stay with his family. We are further investigating the case."

Policeman's troubled past

Honmane further added, " Vikas Mane got married eight months back. Mane's wife was in a relationship with some other man and when he came to know about it he left his wife at her mother's home. Wife along with her family used to pressurise Vikas. We will record the statement of Vikas and his family and will carry out the further investigation."

Mane's family and relatives have demanded strict action against his wife.Umesh Bharti, an official from the Police Boys Association has demanded a thorough investigation by the police in this matter.

Mane has been admitted to a private hospital in Kalyan where he is undergoing treatment.