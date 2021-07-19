Mumbai: 30-year-old policeman dies by suicide in police quarters

A 30-year-old police constable attached to Local Arms Unit of Marol allegedly died by suicide. The policeman, identified as Nikhil Shankar More, was found inside his house at Vakola police quarters in a decomposed state on Monday afternoon. A case of Accidental death report has been recorded and further probe is underway.

According to Vakola police sources, More, whose wife too is in the police force, was with their infant child at their hometown, when the incident allegedly took place. Police said that they received a call from the Kolekalyan Police Colony in Vakola, Santacruz (E), where they informed the control room of a strong stench from More's house on Monday noon. When the police team reached the spot, they broke the door open, only to find the police constable dead.

An official said that More's body had started decomposing, which led to a strong stench emanating from his apartment. "We recovered no suicide note from the spot. We will be recording statements of the family to ascertain if More was facing any problems like clinical depression or any other issues," the official said.

Based on the preliminary information, Vakola Police have registered the Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and are investigating the matter further.