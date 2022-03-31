Thane: Cop booked for allegedly abetting suicide of father-daughter duo

A case has been registered against an assistant police inspector for allegedly abetting the suicide of a man and his 11-year-old daughter at Asangaon in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The FIR against API R S Kshirsagar, posted at Shahapur police station, was filed on Wednesday, he said.

"The 36-year-old man and his daughter committed suicide by hanging themselves at their residence during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The man, identified as Vikas Kedare, had left a a two-page suicide note, in which he held the officer responsible for the extreme step," the official said.

According to police, Kedare's wife had allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in August last year. The police had arrested Kedare and his mother in connection with her death. After being in jail four months, he walked out of it in January.

Kedare mentioned in his suicide note that the police were trying to falsely implicate him in the case of his wife's suicide and hence he was ending his life along with his daughter, police said.

Shahapur's Deputy Superintedent of Police Navnath Dhavle had earlier said that the relatives of the deceased have raised certain issues, which are being probed.

API Kshirsagar has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 305 (abetment to suicide of child) and 306 (abetment of suicide), they said.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:49 AM IST