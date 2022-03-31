Mumbai court rejects Salman Khan's interim plea in defamation suit against NRI neighbour

A sessions court in Mumbai rejected actor Salman Khan's interim plea for 'gag order' in a defamation suit against his NRI neighbour Ketan Kakkar and social media platforms.

He presented evidence of complaints regarding allegations of encroachments by the actor in Panvel said the court.

The court, on March 23, had denied the actor interim relief in a defamation suit he had filed against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Kakkad, for his remarks in an interview to a YouTube channel.

The order states that there is documentary proof substantiating the allegation that Khan was restraining Kakkad from approaching his land.

Khan’s prayer was that pending the hearing and final disposal of the suit, the court should pass an order in direction against Kakkad and others, restraining them by a temporary order from posting and circulating any defamatory content.

Kakkad had claimed that their land was on a hill above the farmland owned by Khan in Panvel and it was being blocked by Khan by putting up an iron gate.

The court had said in its order that the only point which comes first for determination is, whether Kakkad prima facie made out a defence for justification and the pleadings of the plaintiff are according to the requirement of law and whether the imputations are per se defamatory.

