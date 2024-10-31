Thane: Police Arrest 2 For Murder Of Woman’s Lover Amid Love Triangle, Another Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend Over Marriage Rejection

Police arrest two individuals for the murder of Ajay Chavan amid a love triangle; a separate incident in Bhiwandi sees a man stabbing his ex-girlfriend over a marriage proposal | Representational Image

Thane: The central police on Wednesday arrested two people – a woman and a man with whom she was in a relationship for killing her another lover on Monday night.

The husband of the woman Mamta Singh alias Babli had passed away and she was in a relationship with both the men Ajay Chavan, 40, (victim) and Datta Kasunde (accused). Chavan, a sales executive at a private company, lived with his wife and two children in Ulhasnagar Camp 3.

Police said Babli and Chavan often quarrelled over her relationship with Kasunde. On the night of the incident, Babli called Kasunde, who arrived with Mukesh Kasunde and eight others. A heated argument ensued, during which Chavan was attacked with fists, swords, knives, and an iron rod. Chavan’s brother Arvind and family members tried to intervene but were also injured in the attack.

Chavan suffered severe injuries to his chest, head, and hand. Police, alerted by locals, found Chavan lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Babli and Mukesh Kasunde have been arrested and a hunt for others is underway.

In another case, a 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old woman to death after she refused his marriage proposal in Bhiwandi on Monday, the Shanti Nagar police said. The victim’s younger sister was also injured as she tried to intervene and save her sister.

The accused, Raju Mahendra Singh, a security guard, lived with his family in a rented residence in Bhiwandi, where the victim also resided. The two had been in a relationship for four years, both originally from Uttar Pradesh. When the woman declined his proposal for marriage, Singh allegedly stabbed her multiple times on the night of October 28.

Following the attack, he fled the scene. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have since registered a case of murder.

Two months earlier, the victim’s family had learned of the relationship and confronted the duo. Singh then went to UP but continued to communicate with her over the phone. Singh returned from UP, entered her home, and a heated argument ensued, resulting in the fatal incident, said the police

Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, “We have formed two teams to apprehend the accused and launched a manhunt.”