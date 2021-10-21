e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 09:26 AM IST

Thane: One held for smuggling beef worth Rs 2.5 lakhs in Vartak Nagar area

ANI
Thane: Thane Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly transporting 2,500 kg beef worth Rs 2.5 lakhs in the Vartak Nagar area of the city.

According to the police, the tempo was intercepted by the police near Jupiter Hospital on a tip-off from Vartak Nagar Police.

"The beef was being smuggled to Kurla area of Mumbai," said police. The accused, who was driving the vehicle, has been identified as Aslam Fakir Mohammad Shaikh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 09:26 AM IST
