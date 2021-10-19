e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:19 PM IST

Thane: Four people booked for gangraping 26-year old woman; no arrests so far

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly gang-raping a 26-year old woman in Thane. No arrests have been made so far.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 376, 376 (d), 377, 354, 420, 323, 504, 506 and 34.

