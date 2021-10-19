Thane: Four people booked for gangraping 26-year old woman; no arrests so far

A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly gang-raping a 26-year old woman in Thane. No arrests have been made so far.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 376, 376 (d), 377, 354, 420, 323, 504, 506 and 34.

Maharashtra | Case registered against four persons for allegedly gang raping a 26-year old woman in Thane. Kasarvadavali Police station registers case under IPC 376, 376 (d), 377, 354, 420, 323, 504, 506 and 34. No accused arrested in the case: Thane Police — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:19 PM IST