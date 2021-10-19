Thane: 2 held for killing man over quarrel in Bhiwandi

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The family members of the victim, Mohammad Asif Salim Ansari, lodged a missing person's complaint on Saturday after being unable to trace him, Shanti Nagar police station's inspector Nilesh G Badakh said.

The victim's body was found in bushes near a water pipeline in Bhiwandi town here on Sunday.

During a probe into the case, the police came to know that victim and a couple of other men had consumed drugs and liquor near the pipeline, the official said.

They had a fight over some issue, following which the two others, identified as Safique Rafique Ansari (20) and Amir alias Faizan (19), allegedly hit the victim with a huge stone and fled from the spot, he said.

They duo was arrested on Monday and booked under relevant sections, he added

