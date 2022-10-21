e-Paper Get App
Thane: Nine-year-old boy and three teenagers drowned in Ambernath

The waterfall-cum-pond is located near Kondeshwar temple and the incident took place in the afternoon, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Nine-year-old boy and three teenagers drowned in Ambernath | Representative Image
Thane: A nine-year-old boy and three teenagers drowned while swimming in a pond near a temple in Ambernath town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The victims ventured into the waterbody for a swim, but drowned in the process, said Anita Jawanjal, the chief of the District Disaster Control Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The deceased, Linus Bhaskar Ucchapwar (9), Swayam Baba Manjrekar (18), Akash Raju Jinga (19) and Suraj Machindra Salve (19), were residents of Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai, she said.

Local residents fished out the bodies, which were later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, Jawanjal said, adding the police were probing the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

