Indore: 2½-year-old child drowns in underground water tank

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A two-and-a-half-year-old child drowned in the underground water tank of an under-construction house in the Kanadiya area, the police said on Thursday. His parents were busy in the house when the child fell into the water tank.

Kanadiya police station-in-charge Jagdish Jamre said the incident took place in an under-construction house in Golf Link Township on Wednesday. Sunil, a resident of Bagh, in Dhar district, was the caretaker of the building. Sunil and his wife were busy with their work when their child, Sarash, fell into the tank.

After the child disappeared, Sunil and his wife started a search him and, finally, found him in the water tank. They took him to hospital, but he could not be saved. The police are investigating the case.