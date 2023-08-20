Thane News: TMT Contract Conductors Call Off August 21 Strike After Transport Committee Intervention

TMT bus | representative pic

Contract conductors, both men and women, employed by the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) at Dharmveer Anand Dighe Depot were on the brink of an indefinite strike scheduled for August 21, citing various demands. However, a breakthrough was achieved when TMT committee chairman, Vilas Joshi, and manager, Balachandra Behere, engaged in late-night discussions with the employees on Saturday. The committee officials assured the employees that their demands would be taken up with Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, for a constructive dialogue. In light of these promising developments, the planned strike has now been suspended by the employees.

The impending strike had the potential to cause significant disruptions for TMT passengers. Recognizing the urgency, Chairman Joshi, Manager Behere, and other officials proactively sought a swift resolution. Consequently, a productive conversation took place on Saturday, August 19, involving representatives of the contract conductors at the Anandnagar Depot.

Behere extended reassurances to the contract employees, urging them to approach their demands with optimism and underlining the forthcoming discussion with TMC Chief Bangar.

Simultaneously, Chairman Vilas Joshi initiated a phone conversation with TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar to address the concerns of TMT contract conductors and proposed a meeting to deliberate on their demands. In response, Bangar conveyed his commitment to allocate time for the matter in the near future.

The news of the positive exchange between TMT Chairman and TMC Chief was conveyed to the contract conductors. Subsequently, the contract employees jointly decided to defer their previously scheduled strike on August 21.

This resolution exemplifies the collaborative efforts of both TMT authorities and the contract conductors to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of Thane's public transport system, safeguarding the interests of both employees and passengers alike.

