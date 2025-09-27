Thane News: Four Undertrial Prisoners Booked For Assaulting Police Constable Inside Van At Kalyan Court | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Mahatma Phule Police have booked four undertrial prisoners for allegedly assaulting a police constable inside a van on the Kalyan court premises on September 24, after they were reportedly asked to move to the rear of the vehicle.

Accused Identified

The accused have been identified as Akash Walmiki, Ganesh Marotiya, Yogindar Marotiya, and Vivek Yadav, all lodged at Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan. They are facing several other cases.

Sequence of Events

The incident occurred when the undertrials were brought to court by an escort party. Police said the four accused were brought to the Kalyan Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. for their hearing, and the police van was parked inside the court premises, with both police personnel and the accused seated inside.

Alleged Assault

Constable Kishor Navnath Petare, attached to the Central Police Station and part of the escort team, asked them to move to the rear of the vehicle so other undertrial prisoners could sit. Following this, a heated argument broke out. The accused allegedly used abusive language and assaulted him.

Minor Injuries and Obstruction

During the scuffle, Akash reportedly threw a food bag at the constable, causing minor injuries. The accused also allegedly obstructed the escort team from carrying out their duties. Other officers rushed to intervene, but the accused refused to cooperate.

Legal Action Taken

An FIR has been registered against them under Sections 132, 121, 115(2), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).