 Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop Near Talao Pali, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop Near Talao Pali, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop Near Talao Pali, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

No casualty was reported at the said incident site.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop Near Talao Pali, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface |

Thane: A fire broke out on Wednesday, August 16 at around 1:45 am in a shop on the ground floor of a ground plus four-storey building, Manisha Apartment at Talao Pali in Thane (W). Goods, Sewing Machines and Cloth Reels worth lakhs of rupees were damaged in the fire.

Naupada police personnel, Mahavitaran electricity personnel and disaster management cell personnel along with two pickup vehicles and fire brigade personnel with one fire vehicle were present at the incident site. No casualty was reported at the said incident site.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop Near Talao Pali, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop Near Talao Pali, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Reliance General Insurance Ordered to Pay ₹68.60 Lakh To Shipping Firm By National...

Mumbai News: Reliance General Insurance Ordered to Pay ₹68.60 Lakh To Shipping Firm By National...

Political Manoeuvring In Mumbai: Nawab Malik's Influence Draws Attention Of Both NCP Factions

Political Manoeuvring In Mumbai: Nawab Malik's Influence Draws Attention Of Both NCP Factions

Navi Mumbai: Slow-Moving NAINA Completes A Decade, 68 Projects Get OC

Navi Mumbai: Slow-Moving NAINA Completes A Decade, 68 Projects Get OC

Mumbai News: Mumbaikars Paint The Town Saffron, White, Green

Mumbai News: Mumbaikars Paint The Town Saffron, White, Green