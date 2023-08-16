Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop Near Talao Pali, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface |

Thane: A fire broke out on Wednesday, August 16 at around 1:45 am in a shop on the ground floor of a ground plus four-storey building, Manisha Apartment at Talao Pali in Thane (W). Goods, Sewing Machines and Cloth Reels worth lakhs of rupees were damaged in the fire.

Naupada police personnel, Mahavitaran electricity personnel and disaster management cell personnel along with two pickup vehicles and fire brigade personnel with one fire vehicle were present at the incident site. No casualty was reported at the said incident site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.