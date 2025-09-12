Thane News: Body Of 8-Year-Old Girl Recovered Two Days After Drowning In Kalu River At Titwala | Representational Image

Two days after an extensive search operation by the disaster management team and local fishermen, the body of eight-year-old Sana Wahid Ansari, who drowned along with her cousin in the Kalu River at Titwala on September 9, was recovered about one kilometer from the incident spot on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on September 9 near Shivmandir Ghat in the Manda area, where the two girls had gone to wash clothes.

The deceased have been identified as Aliya Sikandar Ansari (18), whose body was recovered the same day, and her cousin Sana (8), whose body was found after continuous search efforts involving the fire brigade, disaster management team, and local fishermen.

Bala Kumbhar, Senior Police Inspector of Titwala Police Station, said: “The missing girl, Sana, was found dead on the riverbank and taken to the hospital for medical procedures. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.”

According to police, while washing clothes at the Vasundri stretch of the river, Sana’s dupatta fell into the water. She entered the river to retrieve it but misjudged the depth and began drowning. Aliya immediately jumped in to save her younger cousin but was swept away by the strong current.