Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Nab Murder Accused After Six Years On The Run

In December 2019, accused Manohar Yashwant Sarode (50), a daily wage laborer from Kamothe, allegedly poured kerosene on his wife Pallavi and set her ablaze after suspecting her of infidelity. Despite efforts by neighbors to save her, Pallavi succumbed to burn injuries a week later. In her dying declaration, she held her husband responsible.

Accused Disappeared Without a Trace

After committing the crime, Sarode fled Kamothe, avoiding his native village in Nanded and cutting off all family ties. He did not use a mobile phone, making it extremely difficult for police to track him over the years.

Tracked Down in Hyderabad

Acting on fresh intelligence, police conducted a technical investigation that revealed Sarode was living in Hyderabad’s Jahangirabad area under the fake identity of Pintu Kumar.

Police Team’s Operation

A special team comprising API Prashant Tayde, PSI Pratapsingh Chavan, and other officers traveled to Hyderabad and arrested Sarode on September 5, 2025.

Case Background

Police had booked Sarode under charges of murder, attempt to murder, and cruelty. His arrest brings relief to the victim’s family after a six-year-long wait for justice.

