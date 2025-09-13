 Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Nab Murder Accused After Six Years On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Nab Murder Accused After Six Years On The Run

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Nab Murder Accused After Six Years On The Run

After committing the crime, Sarode fled Kamothe, avoiding his native village in Nanded and cutting off all family ties. He did not use a mobile phone, making it extremely difficult for police to track him over the years.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:14 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Nab Murder Accused After Six Years On The Run | Representative Image

In December 2019, accused Manohar Yashwant Sarode (50), a daily wage laborer from Kamothe, allegedly poured kerosene on his wife Pallavi and set her ablaze after suspecting her of infidelity. Despite efforts by neighbors to save her, Pallavi succumbed to burn injuries a week later. In her dying declaration, she held her husband responsible.

Accused Disappeared Without a Trace

After committing the crime, Sarode fled Kamothe, avoiding his native village in Nanded and cutting off all family ties. He did not use a mobile phone, making it extremely difficult for police to track him over the years.

Tracked Down in Hyderabad

FPJ Shorts
Thane Court Bars Civic Officials from Demolishing Portuguese-Era Church Ruins
Thane Court Bars Civic Officials from Demolishing Portuguese-Era Church Ruins
Maharashtra Govt To Open 75 Free Public Libraries At MSRTC Bus Stations To Mark PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
Maharashtra Govt To Open 75 Free Public Libraries At MSRTC Bus Stations To Mark PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient’s Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost
MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient’s Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost
Mumbai News: BEST Deploys 374 Extra Bus Services For Mount Mary Fair In Bandra
Mumbai News: BEST Deploys 374 Extra Bus Services For Mount Mary Fair In Bandra

Acting on fresh intelligence, police conducted a technical investigation that revealed Sarode was living in Hyderabad’s Jahangirabad area under the fake identity of Pintu Kumar.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport...
article-image

Police Team’s Operation

A special team comprising API Prashant Tayde, PSI Pratapsingh Chavan, and other officers traveled to Hyderabad and arrested Sarode on September 5, 2025.

Case Background

Police had booked Sarode under charges of murder, attempt to murder, and cruelty. His arrest brings relief to the victim’s family after a six-year-long wait for justice.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Court Bars Civic Officials from Demolishing Portuguese-Era Church Ruins

Thane Court Bars Civic Officials from Demolishing Portuguese-Era Church Ruins

Maharashtra Govt To Open 75 Free Public Libraries At MSRTC Bus Stations To Mark PM Modi’s 75th...

Maharashtra Govt To Open 75 Free Public Libraries At MSRTC Bus Stations To Mark PM Modi’s 75th...

MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient’s Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost

MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient’s Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost

Mumbai News: BEST Deploys 374 Extra Bus Services For Mount Mary Fair In Bandra

Mumbai News: BEST Deploys 374 Extra Bus Services For Mount Mary Fair In Bandra

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Job Racket; Mastermind Arrested, Public Urged To Come Forward

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Job Racket; Mastermind Arrested, Public Urged To Come Forward