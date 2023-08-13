Thane News: BJP Leader Writes To CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis Seeking Probe Into ₹6 Cr Bizman Extortion

CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Thane: The vice-president of the state BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Rida Rashid, has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM and home minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Commissioner of Police Jai Jeet Singh, demanding a thorough investigation into the Mumbra police raid on a toy dealer wherein Rs30 crore was seized and Rs6 crore was allegedly extorted to release the money.

The toy dealer Faisal Memon’s home was raided at Bombay Colony and 30 boxes containing Rs1 crore were seized. His friend later wrote to Singh, alleging that a senior police inspector along with a few police naiks extorted Rs6 crore.

Rashid Demands Strict Probe Into The Matter

In the letter to the CM, DCM and Singh, Rashid has noted that there is no proof that the seized money was legitimate and why it was returned without investigation. She has asked a probe into people involved in the settlement. She has said that the was hushed up and closed very swiftly.

Seeking an explanation, Rashid has sought analysis of all CCTV recordings in the police station and the phone records of the policemen involved in the said raid.