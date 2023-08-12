Thane News: Mystery Shrouds Death Of 22-Year-Old Ice-Cream Seller At CSMH Hospital, No Complaint Registered Yet By Wagle Estate & Kalwa Police

Prashant Narvekar

Even after 48 hours since the mysterious demise of a 22-year-old ice cream seller, Ravindra Dina Sahani, from Wagle Estate in Thane at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa on August 10 around 4 pm, neither Wagle Estate police station nor Kalwa police station have initiated a case against any individual.

Sister claimed he was beaten up by police, retracted accusation later

Ravindra, a resident of Road No.16 at Wagle Estate in Thane, was allegedly picked up by the police during a round-up on Thursday afternoon. His sister, Nisha Sahani, stated that he was brought home by the police, visibly injured, and he claimed to have been severely beaten by the Wagle Estate police. According to Nisha, the police wrongly suspected him of consuming alcohol and drugs, while his friends who were with him managed to escape. She further revealed that they took him to Manavta Hospital for medical attention, where doctors noted internal injuries due to the beating. Financial constraints led them to transfer him to CSMH hospital in Kalwa where he passed away, allegedly due to internal bleeding.

MNS party workers, social activists, and family members protested against the hospital, accusing doctors of negligence following Ravindra's death. However, after Nisha's statement and the viewing of CCTV footage by the police, her allegations against the police were retracted, casting uncertainty on the exact cause of Ravindra's death.

Police await post-mortem report

Earlier, Nisha had claimed that the police suggested that individuals from a company where they were reportedly consuming alcohol and drugs had inflicted severe injuries on her brother.

Jitendra Rathod, senior police inspector of Wagle Estate police station, mentioned that no case has been registered as of now. He added that Ravindra's sister had informed them that he was involved in an accident. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report from CSMH hospital before proceeding with a complaint and further investigation.

An anonymous officer from Kalwa police station noted that no complaint has been lodged by anyone so far.

