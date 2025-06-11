 Thane News: 74-Yr-Old Retired Banker Falls Prey To APK Scam; ₹46,500 Siphoned Via Fake Banking App
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: 74-Yr-Old Retired Banker Falls Prey To APK Scam; ₹46,500 Siphoned Via Fake Banking App

Thane News: 74-Yr-Old Retired Banker Falls Prey To APK Scam; ₹46,500 Siphoned Via Fake Banking App

The scammer induced the complainant to download an Android Package Kit (APK) file on his phone after which he managed to add a beneficiary bank account in his bank account and transferred money in the said beneficiary bank account.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 07:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The police are on the lookout for an unknown cybercriminal who used an interesting modus operandi to dupe a 74-year-old retired assistant general manager of a government bank. The scammer induced the complainant to download an Android Package Kit (APK) file on his phone after which he managed to add a beneficiary bank account in his bank account and transferred money in the said beneficiary bank account.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Thane. The complainant had linked his mobile number with the bank account of his mother and was looking after all the banking transactions in the said account. On May 15, the complainant had received an APK file bearing name of the bank in which the complainant's mother has an account. Assuming that the said file was sent by the bank, the complainant downloaded the said file.

On May 21, the complainant received bank related OTP messages on his phone and also received a message that a beneficiary bank account had been added to his mother's bank account. The complainant also learnt that some unknown scammer had also transferred Rs 46500 from his mother's bank account to the said beneficiary bank account. Having learnt about the fraud, the complainant contacted the bank and got his online banking stopped.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Andheri Woman Duped Of ₹99,000 After Downloading Fake Cleaning App 'Urban...
article-image

He then raised a complaint on the cyber crime portal after which a case has been registered by Thane police in the matter recently. The police has registered a case under section 318 (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

FPJ Shorts
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture

"Only use the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for banking apps. Look at the developer's name and app reviews before installing. Don't click on links from unknown emails, SMS, or social media. Add two-factor authentication for extra security on your bank account. Update your phone and apps to fix security issues," said a police officer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore...

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore...

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...