Thane News: 2 Mobile Phones, Headphone Seized In Kalyan Central Jail; Probe Underway

Kalyan Central Jail |

Thane: The officials of the Kalyan jail seized two mobile phones and a headphone cleverly concealed in the plaster of a wall of the urinal inside the jail as officials conducted a search drive. The guards have raised suspicion about five inmates who could be allegedly involved in concealing the said electronic articles inside the jail. The jail authorities have registered a police case.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Navnath Awhad, 33, a guard at the Kalyan jail. On December 8, information was received that a mobile phone was present in room 25 of circle 6. Accordingly, between 3.30pm-4.10pm, a search drive was conducted and with the help of deep search metal detector, a noise was heard in the wall above the toilet.

Items Seized After Breaking Into Wall Plaster

On breaking the said wall plaster, the jail officials found two old mobile phones, one phone battery and one old headphone. The items were found in a completely closed condition and were collected and seized. It is suspected that inmates previously lodged in the jail could be involved in concealing the said articles, police said.

The jail officials have raised their suspicion on four under-trial prisoners Mahesh Dilip Gunjal (currently lodged at Taloja Jail from August 19, 2023), Bhimrao Paukhala Chavan (currently on bail), David Murgesh Devendran, Nadeem Jabbar Shaikh and Altaf Mohammad Rafiq Khan.

A case has been registered 188 (Disobedience to order duly, promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 42 (introduction or removal of prohibited articles into or from prison and communication with prisoners) and 45 (prison-offences) of the Prisons Act.

3 Officials Suspended In Earlier Incident

In July this year, the prison administration suspended three officials of Kalyan jail after several mobile phones were found inside the prison. In October, the Jail administration dismissed a jail constable of the Arthur Road prison after he was caught trying to sneak and supply ganja inside the prison.