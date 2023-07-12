Thane News: 15 Mobile Phones Found With Inmates In Kalyan Central Prison, Superintendent Suspended

In a startling turn of events, a staggering count of 15 mobile phones has been unearthed from prisoners within the confines of Kalyan Central Prison. This incident has sent shockwaves throughout the facility, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of its security arrangements. As a result, the prison administration has come under intense scrutiny, facing severe backlash for its perceived lack of concrete action. It led to the immediate suspension of the Kalyan Central Prison Superintendent, Ankush Sadafule.

What exactly transpired?

During the month of June, there was an incident where mobile phones were found among the prisoners. A search operation revealed that 15 mobile phones were in their possession. This incident prompted the Khadakpada Police Station in Kalyan to file a criminal complaint. During the course of investigation, the suspension action against Sadafule, the Superintendent of Kalyan Central Prison. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that Sadafule had already been transferred to Akola a few days prior to this incident. Sadafule, reacting to the incident, said the action has been taken against him deliberately since he was promoted.

Mobile phone menace in Maharashtra prisons

Mobile phones were also found in the possession of prisoners in Yerawada Jail in Pune. Similarly, mobile phones were also discovered among inmates at Nashik Central Prison. Surprisingly, even in Kolhapur, prisoners were found with mobile phones. Various incidents of similar nature have also occurred in Taloja Prison in Navi Mumbai.

How do phones reach prisons?

The incidents of mobile phones reaching prisoners have been consistently occurring across all correctional facilities in the state. This has raised concerns about the security arrangements within the prisons. It has been revealed through several investigations that even prison staff have been involved in providing mobile phones to the inmates. As a result, multiple employees, including high-ranking officials, have faced suspension. However, such incidents continue to happen regularly.

